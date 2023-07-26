Another classic summery day for NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with mainly clear skies overhead this morning. Plenty of sunshine comes our way once again today with only a few isolated stray inland t’showers again this afternoon.

Temperatures are warm and humid but quite seasonable out the door. It’s not overly oppressive in the low to mid 70s this morning.

Still, we’ll warm fast in the sunshine. So, dress comfortably for another hot but typical summery day on tap for NWFL. Highs today warm into the low 90s for most with a heat index in the upper 90s near 100°.

Not much has changed in our overall pattern from yesterday...

Drier air has invaded our mid to upper atmosphere as a trough lifts out north and ridging sits out to the west. The dry air and subsidence in the atmosphere will limit rain potential to cool us off today in the Panhandle. Only an isolated to stray shower or two will pop up amidst daytime heating and the sea breeze in the afternoon.

We’ll have a 20% chance inland to a 10% chance on the coast today. I’ll favor our eastern counties around the Apalachicola River for the better shot at catching it. This pattern remains in place through tomorrow before we start to increase a bit more moisture in our atmosphere toward the end of the week.

The additional moisture allows for a few more afternoon storms to flare up. But a majority of your day will be rain free even if you catch one. The higher humidity pushes heat indices into the triple digits, especially away from the coast in the late week. But they’ll remain below advisory levels.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly sunny in the afternoon with a 20% chance for a stray shower inland to a less than 10% chance for the coast. Highs today reach the low 90s with a heat index approaching 100° for most by midday. Your 7 Day Forecast has little to no rain to cool off these hot summery days, although it’s fairly seasonal for our highs to reach the low 90s.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.