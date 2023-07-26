Bay District Schools looks for solutions to fill substitute needs

BDS No Sub Contract
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay District School Board is still trying to get more substitute teachers in place.

BDS board members have discussed the possibility of outsourcing from another company. The company, ESS, would then find substitutes for teachers.

The substitutes would train, pay and have benefits through the company, essentially making them ESS employees.

The district has never outsourced substitutes before, and during Tuesday’s meeting, board members decided not to go through with the company right now.

But officials said they do want to revisit the possibility at a later date.

“Right now, our fill rate is 78%. We want it a lot higher, and we have not been very successful of filling subs around 90% or above,” Steve Moss, Bay District Schools Chairman, said.

Moss also said when there are no substitute teachers available, they have to put someone in the class and sometimes it’s an administrator.

Schools may also be forced to combine classes which Moss said makes for an undesirable learning environment and the students suffer.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is just one of many water rescues officials have reportedly responded to throughout the day.
Woman dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Coast Guard responded to the boat and took the man to get medical attention. He was pronounced...
Man dies after diving into water at Shell Island
Flags were changed to double red, which means water is closed to the public.
Multiple water rescues in Bay, Walton County
Los Antojitos temporarily closes.
Los Antojitos Temporarily Closes
Damien Marrell Chhoeung, Elijah Chhoeung, and Hunter Hatfield.
One suspect facing manslaughter after woman shot on beach

Latest News

Whether it’s due to quarantine or general absenteeism, Bay District Schools Officials say they...
BDS preparing for influx of students due to increased Tyndall personnel
Tuesday Eve Forecast 7/25
Tuesday Evening Forecast
BDS No Sub Contract
BDS No Sub Contract
BDS Tyndall Kids Coming
BDS Tyndall Kids Coming