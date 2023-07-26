Bay District Schools looks for solutions to fill substitute needs

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay District School Board is still trying to get more substitute teachers in place.

BDS board members have discussed the possibility of outsourcing from another company. The company, ESS, would then find substitutes for teachers.

The substitutes would train, pay and have benefits through the company, essentially making them ESS employees.

The district has never outsourced substitutes before, and during Tuesday’s meeting, board members decided not to go through with the company right now.

But officials said they do want to revisit the possibility at a later date.

“Right now, our fill rate is 78%. We want it a lot higher, and we have not been very successful of filling subs around 90% or above,” Steve Moss, Bay District Schools Chairman, said.

Moss also said when there are no substitute teachers available, they have to put someone in the class and sometimes it’s an administrator.

Schools may also be forced to combine classes which Moss said makes for an undesirable learning environment and the students suffer.

