Beach Week Christian camp holds a gas buydown event

If you were on North Lagoon Drive on Wednesday, you may have seen big crowds at the gas tank.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Christian Camp, Beach Week, held a gas buydown event on Wednesday.

Campers met at the Mobile Express Lane gas station on North Lagoon Drive to service members of the Panama City Beach community.

For two hours on Wednesday, the price of gas dropped 50 cents per gallon.

This was once between 10-11 a.m. and between 2-3 p.m.

The campers did everything from pumping the gas, cleaning windshields, and praying with customers who were interested in doing so.

Beach Week Christian Camp gathered five Christian churches from across the country to participate in four days of religious learning and activities.

These churches come from the states of Oklahoma, Montana, and Florida.

During their stay at the Laguna Beach Christian Retreat Center, the campers came for the fun, but more importantly, to spread compassion and generosity.

“It’s kind of a multi-faceted camp,” Chad Winder, the Worship Pastor at Five Bridges Church said. “It’s really an enriching time for the kids, but then they also try to do something in the community that is helpful and is giving back into the community where they are staying.”

Campers couldn’t have been happier to take part in the event today.

Together they were able to fulfill their mission by showing the community that a little faith goes a long way.

“It’s just amazing just coming here and just like, you know, help out and make people feel, like, so good and just, you know, showing the love of Christ,” said camp student, Eilen Reagan.

After their success, Beach Week Christian camp hopes to continue their gas buydown event in the future.

