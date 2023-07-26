Carl Gray Park will undergo amenities project

A scenic staple in Panama City is scheduled to get new amenities soon.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A scenic staple in Panama City is scheduled to get new amenities soon.

Carl Gray Park will undergo a nearly $2.3 million project immediately.

“It’s going to be a transformative project for the park,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “We’ve got pavilions, we’ve got bathrooms, we’ve got water fountains, we’ve got new lighting for nighttime enjoyment. We’ve got some places where we’re doing erosion stabilization.”

Commissioners awarded Inland Construction & Engineering out of Panama City the bid for the project at Tuesday’s meeting.

They said a majority of the project is being funded through FEMA. However, city officials said Bay County is also chipping $175,000 into it.

“One being our Bay County transit system,” Street said. “We partnered together to try to create some bathrooms so while you’re waiting for your bus, you’ve also got a bathroom that you can use.”

Park-goers said they’re looking forward to the upgrades.

“It’ll be great, especially with a child with disabilities,” Alisha McLendon, a yearly visitor from Alabama, said. “It’ll be better than having porta potties, and the pavilion will be really nice.”

It’s all about making park-goers’ experiences a little bit brighter.

“We spend more time down here because [my daughter] is disabled,” McLendon said. “It’s harder to get to the beach with the waves and stuff, so it’s nicer down here and quieter.”

Street said the project is expected to be completed by next summer.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

