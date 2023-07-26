Emerald Coast APA League Sends 4 to National Championship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Members of the Emerald Coast APA League practice every Saturday morning at Cuddys in Panama City Beach.

This second year junior league is full of kids between the ages of 7 and 17; and competing in the league is meaningful, seeing as it sent representatives from four separate age groups to the 2023 APA junior championships in St. Louis last month.

8 year old, Chanler Keller, 11 year old Brayden Philbrook, and teens Jayvin Richardson and Sebastian Bernal all making that trip.

For Chanler and Brayden, this their first time attending a tournament of this size so of course the butterflies in the stomach were strong but nothing a little oxygen and a dip in the pool couldn’t fix!

“It was a good experience, really nervous, and I really had fun playing with everybody”, said Chanler.

“I was really nervous because, like, all it was, was thousands of pool tables, that you just saw in rows”, said Brayden.

When asked what they did to calm the nerves, Chanler said “Breath” and Brayden replied, “Go to the pool, yeah. There was a pool there and a lot of practice tables.”

These four boys competed against 259 other players. Both Chandler and Brayden finished 33rd in their respective brackets, Jayvin finished 5th and Sebastian won the title in his age group.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.