Jackson County investigator named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Sheriffs Association has announced its selection of the 2023 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Deputy David Colt Howell of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has received this award, commending his showmanship of service, bravery, and honor in the line of duty.

Officials say Deputy Howell started his law enforcement career in 2015. He worked alongside the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Marianna Police Department and was selected to join the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in April 2022.

Howell passed his field training in a short time and excelled quickly.

On July 23, 2022, Howell responded to a noise disturbance with Sneads Police Department Sergeant Brett Preston as a backup. Deputies say the neighbor began firing shots at them from across the yard, and a lengthy gunfight started.

Sergeant Preston was shot several times and unable to find cover, and Howell reportedly rendered the suspect’s firearm inoperable by shooting it and injuring the suspect’s elbow.

The suspect then reportedly attacked Sergeant Preston by trying to take his weapon, but Howell intervened and returned fire, fatally shooting the suspect.

Howell detained the suspect and started providing medical care to Sergeant Preston. Once he was stable, he provided medical care to the suspect.

Howell’s actions reportedly saved Preston’s life under extreme stress, thinking through the process and rendering aid.

“Deputy Howell exemplifies the level of bravery, commitment, and professionalism that citizens deserve from a law enforcement officer,” said Jackson County Sheriff Donald L. Edenfield. “His ability to remain calm under pressure and serve his community with diligence has truly saved lives.”

Howell continues to lead at Jackson County Sheriff’s Office after being promoted to investigator.

More information on this achievement can be found here.

