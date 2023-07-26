Back to school styles with Can’t Hide Pretty Boutique

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School may be starting back up soon, but this heat is not going anywhere for a while.

Luckily, Can’t Hide Pretty Boutique has got you covered. Co-owners, Madalyn Carter and Vivian Gibson gave helpful tips and showed off stylish fashions for anyone and everyone as we enter those hot and hectic school mornings.

These cute and comfy styles are the perfect mix between rushing out the door while also providing easy options to dress them up for those special occasions.

Check out their Facebook Page for all the latest trends and deals.

