Lynn Haven Teen Wins Pool National Championship

By Braden Maloy
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Most people play pool for the social aspect, some play it for the money and a few play it for the fame. But then there’s a select few, like 15 year old Sebastian Bernal who play it for the challenge.

“Seeing the angles and seeing how I can make difficult shots, and stuff work with the spin and how it pays off all the hard work.” Sebastian says about the game.

Sebastian’s no stranger to seeing his hard work pay off. Last year he participated in the APA Junior Championships out in St. Louis, he placed 17th. After 365 days of work, he got invited back to the Championships this past June.

”Unbelievable really, that I was one of the kids that got to go, and how cool it was to get to go and visit another part of the United States.”

Now it’s easy to play pool well when you’re out with a bunch of friends and the pressure is really low. Take it to a national stage, against two hundred of the best junior pool players in the country, and thousands of eyes watching you. The pressure starts to get a little hot. Luckily for Sebastian, he’s the king of keeping it cool.

“The nerves, didn’t really, don’t really get to me that much, and really because I went last year, so that definitely helped with calming the nerves and getting in the zone.”

So, after 4 straight days of competing, and a year of being number 17, he dropped the 7, and just like the bracket, only the one remained. “Yeah, like I kind of blacked out a little. Like, I didn’t believe, I didn’t think it was real for a second. But, seeing them all happy and celebrating made it all worth it.”

But even with Champion status, you’ll still find Sebastian over at Cuddy’s Billiards and Bar every Saturday practicing and perfecting his craft, ready to defend his title.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

