Man arrested for credit card fraud

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after officers say he used a fake ID to make a purchase at a Panama City business.

On Monday, Panama City Police were called to a local business about a fraudulent transaction taking place. The order was reportedly for over $1,400 in electrical wire and purchased with a fake credit card.

Officers say the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jeremie Edward Johnson, eventually showed up at the business in a rented U-Haul to pick up the order.

When he was confronted, Johnson allegedly ran away in the vehicle, then on foot, and was finally arrested by police.

Investigators say they found Johnson had used a fake Alabama ID belonging to a dead woman to rent the U-Haul.

Johnson was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, unauthorized possession of an ID, criminal use of a personal ID, resisting arrest without violence, criminal attempt to commit grand theft, and an ongoing scheme to defraud and booked into the Bay County Jail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call PCPD at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.