Mark McQueen appointed Bay District Schools superintendent

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor DeSantis announced the new Bay District Schools superintendent as former city manager, Mark McQueen.

On Wednesday, the Governor’s Office announced the appointment effective Aug. 1.

McQueen was the city manager of Panama City, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a current member of the Panama City Rotary Club.

