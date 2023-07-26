Mark McQueen appointed Bay District Schools superintendent

On Wednesday, the Governor’s Office announced the appointment effective Aug. 1.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor DeSantis announced the new Bay District Schools superintendent as former city manager, Mark McQueen.

McQueen was the city manager of Panama City, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a current member of the Panama City Rotary Club.

We will continue to update you with comments from officials as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

