Mexico Beach council meeting

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The city of Mexico Beach kicked off its council meeting Tuesday night. One of the big things on the agenda was a presentation by Atkins. The company offers design, engineering, and project management consultancy. A company representative helped shine a light on exactly where some of the money being received by the city from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been going.

According to officials about 75 million dollars has been used in debris cleanup, dredging canals, and emergency protective actions, and bout 25 million was used in Atkins recovery and outstanding projects. City leaders say they hope to get another 15 million obligated for its public works building, jetties, and the pier.

Mexico Beach Council member Adrian Welle says the presentation by the Atkins company was much needed.

“One of the big reasons it was important to do this today was we have a new council we have some newly elected. we needed some updates,” Welle said. “It’s been a few months since we’ve had a good update. There’s been some concerns about where a hundred million dollars has gone a little misinformation on that that I thought was important to clarify and to help us move forward and show our residence and promote transparency where we’ve come how far we’ve been and what five years looks like.”

Council members also touched on the search for a new city administrator. Mexico Beach Mayor Dr. Michele Miller says they currently have about 12 applicants and are hoping to hold interviews very soon. She says the process had been a bit of a challenge due to a change in the job description.

“There was a change in the job description, and I was kind of holding out on that because the actual change was putting was against the charter,” Miller said. “The charter has the administrator supervised by the mayor and it’s pretty much the way it’s always run around here. They work hand in hand and there was a clause in there that’d been added that the supervision would be under the city council.”

During the meeting, the council decided that they’d each select their top five candidates for city administrator and will be prepared for a discussion during the council meeting on August 8th.

Miller says she hopes to have a city administrator by September 30th.

