Modern Day Slavery; Human Trafficking in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Human Trafficking. It’s a $150 billion industry and getting more lucrative.

There are an estimated 40 million people trapped in modern-day slavery.

It’s an ugly truth that’s happening around the globe. But we haven’t escaped its evil clutches.

“There is no specific gender, there’s no race. There’s no age limit,” said Corporal Amy Burnette with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. “Human trafficking is separated into two fields. There is human sex trafficking which you have adult and child trafficking, and then you have labor trafficking, which is also adult and children.”

In the United States, Human Trafficking is big business. In 2021, there were 10,359 trafficking situations reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. In those situations, a total of 16,554 likely victims of trafficking were identified.

Those are only the reported cases.

It’s an epidemic even in our area.

“It is as prevalent here as it is anywhere in this country,” said Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez. “There are more of them out there than you know about. There are more coming around every day.”

It’s a problem in every state. Some much more than others. California ranks number one in human trafficking cases, followed by Texas. Florida comes in third.

“Being on the top of a list is great in a lot of things. This is definitely not one of them,” said Talamantez.

“The sad reality is, you know, criminals look for vulnerabilities in good people, and human trafficking is a perfect example.”

Talamantez is very vocal when it comes to fighting traffickers in our area.

Burnette works in Criminal Investigations with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. She specializes in domestic violence and human trafficking. She is on the 14th circuit human trafficking Task Force Coalition in Bay County.

She said her eyes have been opened to the horror of humans selling humans.

“Up until several years ago, probably five years ago, you didn’t hear about human trafficking here,” said Burnette. “But there was one case that is still ongoing that it kind of changed my opinion on it happening here.”

Burnette said she’s worked some heartbreaking cases, many involving children.

Drug trafficking is still a big problem, but it’s beginning to take a back seat to human trafficking.

“They figured out that you could sell drugs one time. You could sell people over and over and over again,” said Talamantez.

“There are literally books on how to be a pimp,” said Burnette. “How to control and manipulate people to get what you want.”

There are several types of pimps.

“There’s a gorilla pimp and a Romeo pimp,” said Kendra Gracia, a sex trafficking survivor. “A gorilla pimp is somebody who’s very forceful, who’s very threatening, very scary. The Romeo pimp is somebody who makes you believe he’s your boyfriend, that he loves you, that he’s cherishing you.”

And then there are parents who sell their children; and yes, it happens locally.

“We do see moms who are trafficking their kids, grandparents, guardians trafficking children. I can’t tell you how many times we’ve seen the exchange for money and drugs for children,” said Burnette. “It’s sad to even have to say it much less see it repetitively like we’ve seen here in Bay County.”

“We work hard for every victim that comes across our way. But when it’s a kid we work that much more, It hits you hard and we want to bring people to justice,” said Talamantez. “I’ve got a baseball bat here with the name of every single trafficker I’ve put in jail because it infuriates me so much that people like this exist in the world.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is working with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on trafficking cases involving social media. There are many sites that parents may have no idea exist, such as “Skip The Games” and “Rub Maps.”

Burnette emphasized just how important it is to know what your child is seeing on their devices.

“Your child has a cell phone, they have social media. Make sure you’re monitoring who they are talking to, what applications they are using,” said Burnette. “If they have a password on the phone and you don’t know it, they don’t need that password. If you have a child watch the social media because that is how they’re getting our kids more and more than anything.”

If you’d like to know more about Human Trafficking statistics, Talamantez said Polaris Project is a great resource.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is a 24/7, confidential, multilingual hotline for victims, survivors, and witnesses of human trafficking.

By phone: 1-888-373-7888

By email: help@humantraffickinghotline.org

By text: text HELP to 233733 (BEFREE)

Online chat: www.humantraffickinghotline.org

