Panama City's millage rate expected to stay the same

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents in Panama City most likely won’t have to set aside more cash for their property taxes.

Commissioners approved the tentative millage rates for its General Fund and Downtown Improvement Board at Tuesday’s meeting.

They said the General Fund rate is staying the same at 4.7999 mills. They also said DIB’s rate is staying the same at 3 mills. That translates to $4.79 per $1,000 of property value. DIB’s millage rate is $3 per $1,000 of assessed value for properties in the Downtown area.

Commissioner Josh Street said they can either reduce the millage rate or reduce the fire assessment.

NewsChannel 7 was told it’ll most likely be the fire assessment. The final votes will be on Sept. 26.

