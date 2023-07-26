Partnership in Okaloosa Co. helps veterans integrate into civilian life

Hire A Veteran Day OCSO
By Claire Jones
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For many of those who have served in the United States military, it can often be difficult to integrate back into civilian life.

For many, finding a job is a challenge. In a report using data from 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed of the roughly 615,000 labor-eligible veterans in Florida, an average of 9,000 were unemployed.

“When a veteran, a new veteran, is transitioning off active duty, it can be very challenging,“ Keith Manley, program lead at the Panhandle Warrior Partnership. “Where do I go for a job? Who’s going to help me with my resume? How can I transition all of this military experience over to the civilian sector?”

The Panhandle Warrior Partnership and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are just two of the organizations in the panhandle working to help veterans find a new way to serve their communities.

“As an organization, we recognize individual willingness to sacrifice for the good of others.” Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ken LaPee said. “You really live out the principle of self-sacrifice in that you are willing to go into harm’s way for the good of others. For the greater good. And that translates directly into law enforcement.”

LaPee said he is an army veteran himself, and knew he wanted to continue serving his community and country in law enforcement. He said at OCSO, they are committed to having a place of work for all veterans, including those who have been physically or mentally impacted while in service.

“They still have so much to offer,” he said. “We hire veterans in every facet of what we do. Many of our IT people are military veterans. Our chief financial officer is a veteran.”

Manley said that it’s important for employers to keep an open mind when hiring, especially in such an area with a big military presence like the panhandle, so veterans know how much they are valued and needed.

“If they don’t find the job here, they’re going to go somewhere else,” Manley said. “And we want to keep our veterans right here in our community.”

If you’d like to learn more about the Panhandle Warrior Partnership, click here. For more information about the opportunities available at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, click here or call (850) 689-5650.

