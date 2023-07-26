PCPD: Victim identified in death investigation

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department has identified the victim in the death investigation from Monday, July 24.

Officers say they responded to the train tracks near the intersection of Nehi Road and College Station Road around 9:40 p.m.

When they arrived, officers said they found a female victim laying dead next to the tracks.

After notifying her next of kin, the victim was identified as 33-year-old Cessalei Joy Hall from Panama City.

PCPD reports the investigation is ongoing, but there were no signs of foul play. Additional information in this case will be released when available.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100. You can also report tips anonymously through the Tip411 app.

