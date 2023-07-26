Search continues for Bay District Schools Superintendent

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools board members still don’t know who will take over as superintendent as the start of the school year inches closer.

Tuesday was the last meeting for Bill Husfelt who announced six months ago that he was leaving the post.

When asked if he’d been in touch with the governor’s office, chairman Steve Moss said he has reached out to “people in the know” and they can’t confirm if someone will be in place by August 1. School starts August 10.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is the one who will be making the decision for a replacement.

Moss said they are still figuring out a plan, including the school board attorney reaching out to other Florida counties who have had something similar happen.

“I thought the governor would have appointed someone by now,” said Steve Moss. “Had that person effective date be August 1st. That has not happened so we as a district are continuing to wait. Everyone thinks because I’m chairman I know and I’m holding it close to my vest but I know just as much as anyone else.”

If no one is in place by August 1, it will be a first for the district.

