Tuesday Evening Forecast

Typical summertime heat and humidity continues with rainfall fairly limited
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Typical summertime heat will accompany increasing humidity over the next few days.

Starting tonight, high pressure will begin to nose eastward over the Florida Panhandle, helping to continue a dry stretch of weather that many of us have enjoyed since Sunday afternoon. Temperatures on the thermometer won’t noticeably change a whole lot over the next couple of days, warming a degree or two through Friday. Feels-like temperatures though, will begin to rise as moisture creeps back into the area. The broad sinking motion of the high pressure should suppress showers and storms despite the increasing moisture, although we won’t stay 100% rain-free across the entire area.

Better rain chances will slowly filter back into the forecast this weekend, with a 30-40% chance for an afternoon shower Saturday through next Tuesday. A weakness in that upper-level high will allow the sea breeze to take advantage of the moist and warm atmosphere. Despite the increased coverage of storms, each day will still only feature an hour or two of rainfall in your neighborhood with partly to mostly sunny skies through the remainder of the day.

