Vintage Barbie Dolls at The Antique Emporium Marketplace

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the Barbie hype continues, we are taking it back to the vintage days of Barbie.

Collector Marie Howard is not only celebrating her own birthday, but said she is ecstatic about all the attention Barbie is getting. She said her mother started collecting for her when she was a young girl, and her passion has grown ever since. She said she enjoys showing off her collection and watching customers share in her enthusiasm.

Howard said Barbie has had the most jobs in the world and with her collection hitting 2,000 dolls, she thinks she showcases a pretty good variety. Howard said her favorite part about collecting Barbie Dolls is that Barbie can and will be anything she wants to be.

Along with Howard and her collection, your next great find is waiting for you at the Antique Emporium Marketplace’s new location at 1392 W 15th St in Panama City. Shop around, discover something new, and wish Howard a very happy belated birthday.

Co-owner of Antique Emporium Marketplace, Jane Lindsey, said customers are loving the location and the marketplace is only expected to continuing growing.

The marketplace’s hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.