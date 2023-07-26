WATCH: Mark McQueen appointed Bay District Schools superintendent

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor DeSantis announced the new Bay District Schools superintendent as former city manager, Mark McQueen.

McQueen served as city manager for about five years.

“I was just really humbled and honored that out of all of those that the governor could pick from that he chose me to do this, and my objective is to pour everything that I can into this job to help make sure that we have the best education within Bay County,” McQueen said.

On Wednesday, the Governor’s Office announced the appointment effective Aug. 1.

This comes only five days before the retiring of current Superintendent Bill Husfelt, and about two months before McQueen’s resignation as city manager. He resigned during a commission meeting in May but was asked by commissioners to stay until September 30. However, now he will be gone much sooner.

“I think that they’re very supportive of this decision,” Mcqueen said. “I’m looking forward to a very rapid transition with my teammates here in the city hall and I have confidence that they’ll be able to carry the load.”

Mcqueen served in the United States Army for about 36 years. He says all that he has learned throughout his life has prepared him for his new role.

“I think having a clear vision and clear objective on what we’re trying to accomplish. I’m looking forward to defining a clear vision for the Bay district schools. I’m looking forward to engaging the teams of teams whether that’s administrators whether its faculty and even students we have to do better and we can, we can do better,” the city manager said.

He already has a plan in place and part of it starts with teachers.

“What we need to do is focus on our teachers and the classrooms, and what do we need to do to fully resource them and lighten their load so that they can do what they need to do, which is teach,” said the incoming superintendent.

