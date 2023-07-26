Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures in the low to mid 90′s with low rain chances are the theme for the rest of the workweek as high pressure dominates the panhandle. More summer-like rain conditions return this weekend, but the temperatures in the mid 90′s are here to stay with dew points in the low to mid 70′s. This will allow the air to feel like 100-105 degrees.

