Wednesday Evening Forecast

Temperatures in the low to mid 90′s with low rain chances are the theme for the rest of the workweek as high pressure dominates the panhandle.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures in the low to mid 90′s with low rain chances are the theme for the rest of the workweek as high pressure dominates the panhandle. More summer-like rain conditions return this weekend, but the temperatures in the mid 90′s are here to stay with dew points in the low to mid 70′s. This will allow the air to feel like 100-105 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Antojitos temporarily closes.
Los Antojitos Temporarily Closes
This is just one of many water rescues officials have reportedly responded to throughout the day.
Woman dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Coast Guard responded to the boat and took the man to get medical attention. He was pronounced...
Man dies after diving into water at Shell Island
The identity of the person hasn’t been released.
Person found dead near train tracks
Officers say Chloe Faith Davis was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 1300...
Authorities searching for missing adult

Latest News

Temperatures in the low to mid 90′s with low rain chances are the theme for the rest of the...
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says it's a classic warm and humid summery morning.
Another classic summery day for NWFL
Tuesday Eve Forecast 7/25
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says drier air moving in will limit the amount of afternoon storms...
Not much for rain ahead