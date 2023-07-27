13 Area Teams Take Part In High School Media Day Event In PCB

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Several area high school football teams enjoyed a little bit of the media spotlight Wednesday in Panama City Beach, That as the season gets close to kicking into gear, so to speak, with the opening of fall camp Monday.

In anticipation of that, the folks at 4Quartersonline.com getting with Dave and Busters at Pier Park in Panama City Beach to host a media day kickoff. 13 area teams responding to the invitation, with the coach from each bringing along four or five players each. They did a Q and A session for the website in one room, posed for some pictures in another. We pulled some of the coaches aside to talk one on one, starting with how cool it was for the players to be able to take part in something like this?

“You know, I think it’s kind of exciting for the kids.” South Walton Head Coach Phil Tisa told us. “They get to see these types of things at the collegiate and pro level. And so for them to take part in something like this get there and to get their message and their team out there you know it’s exciting for them.”

“You know I think it’s good for the kids.” added Matt Knauss, who was recently named Head Coach at North Bay Haven. “They get to, a little bit of pride you know wearing their school colors. Coming here to a Media Day, seeing what the next level might be like, if they get there. And you know that’s what we’re trying to build, just a little pride in North Bay Haven.”

“I think it’s exciting, especially doing it here at Dave and Busters, which makes a big deal about it.” says Marianna Head Coach Jack Glover. “You know coming from Marianna, the small area over there we don’t get a whole lot of exposure and all that. So it’s really nice to be able to bring these guys and make them feel appreciated. And kind of give them a little spotlight.”

Bay Head Coach Jeremy Brown was happy to be a part of this, especially given he and his guys didn’t have to put in many miles to do it. ”Yeah it’s really cool. Last year we went to the one over in Pensacola, the Wahoos stadium. A couple of years , when I was at the other school, we went over to Tallahassee. So it’s nice to have one here in town that we don’t have to travel for. And it’s good for the kids, I think it’s good for the community. It’s all around a good thing. It makes the kids feel special, they’ve been working their butts off since the end of the season last year. So to be able to come out here, and have this, kind of get that SEC Media Day kind of vibe, it’s pretty cool.”

Chipley Head Coach Marcus Buchanan echoed all of that. “Yeah I like it, it’s good. It’s different but it’s nice to get all the teams down here and kind of see what everybody’s talking about. What they’ve been doing during the summer and how the spring went. You know you get to talk about your team for a little while, tell everybody what they can expect, all that kind of stuff.”

Again the teams all begin fall camp Monday.

