Bay County sex trafficking survivor now works to help other women

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kendra Gracia was a typical, carefree child. Her parents were pastors in north Chicago.

“I have a very loving family,” said Gracia. “My mom was very protective. I was home-schooled.”

However,

her idyllic life began to fall apart at the age of 15.

“I was sexually assaulted in my home,” said Gracia.

That started her downward spiral into a nightmare of no self-worth and despair.

“I felt hopeless, I felt like it was my fault. I felt shamed so I didn’t talk to anybody even my parents because I was so ashamed, so broken,” said Gracia. “Like I blamed the rape on myself. Because I internalized it and tried to deal with it alone it came out in chaos.”

She tried anything and everything to numb the pain and shame.

“I ended up being affiliated with gangs and drinking and drugs and all the things which led to me running away,” said Gracia.

She ended up in Panama City where she moved in with her sister and tried to start over.

“Wanting to do good,” said Gracia. “However because of the brokenness that wasn’t healed inside of me I was vulnerable and those vulnerabilities people can see them, bad people can see them and that’s what they feed on.”

It wasn’t long before Gracia fell into the old habits of partying and drugs and moved out of her sister’s home.

“I was couch surfing, living in hotels, living out of my car,” said Gracia.

She finally landed a job as a barista at a coffee shop in Destin.

“That’s when this man, a much older man came in and was fulfilling those needs,” said Gracia. “Whether it was dinner or paying for my hotel room or paying my car payment, or buying me flowers or expensive jeans. He was a constant in my life and somebody I began to trust and I felt love that I was needing. It was fake love. But because we developed a relationship and I trusted him, he brought me into this lifestyle of even more chaos.”

The man told Gracia she could make a lot of money just by bartending at some parties and dancing with a few men. She jumped at the chance.

“There was no convincing me no talking me into it,” Gracia said. “It was just matter of fact. You need money I know how you can make money. The way he presented it was very innocent. Just come to this party, dance with these guys, serve us drinks that’s it you’ll make great money doing it.”

For a while, that’s what she did. Until one day things changed. When Gracia arrived for a party one night, the drinks were already made, which surprised her because she usually made the drinks. That started a pattern for future parties.

“From the little I would remember. I would get there, he would be there, and he would give me a drink. I would drink it, I would start to just listen to music, maybe dance a little and then I’d black out.

It was during one of those parties Gracia realized what was really happening but felt powerless to stop it.

“It wasn’t until one time I was at a party, I blacked out, but I was coming back... I was in and out of consciousness and during that time I saw what was happening. He was standing at the door, men were paying him and coming in and using my body.”

When Gracia confronted the man, he told her she owed him and that she really wanted it. After that, she was taken to parties all over the panhandle. Until one particular party scared her enough to find a way out.

“I was there probably for about two or three days. I don’t know exactly the time frame,” said Gracia. “I woke up and I was in a Walmart parking lot. I was in somebody else’s clothes, in my vehicle. I was just laid out. was terrified, I felt dirty, I felt used, and very worthless.”

Gracia changed jobs and moved to a different location.

She got away from that situation only to end up in another equally destructive one.

“I needed a way to provide for my son. I started dancing in the clubs,” Gracia said.

Once again she met a man she thought was her ticket out.

“We look for love to heal us. I met a man who was very controlling, very abusive,” said Gracia. “My son and I were with this man for about six years. The conditions of this relationship were horrific. It came to a point where I knew that if I didn’t get out I was going to die, there was no question about that. So it was Christmas day and he broke my nose. I cried out to God on a bathroom floor saying if you free me from this I will do whatever I can to help other women just like me. Because I know there’s more out there.”

During this relationship, Gracia was not allowed to have a phone or outside friends and she was never left at home alone. But two weeks after that prayer, she says a miracle happened.

“He left his phone and he left me at the home which was very uncommon I was never allowed to be alone,” said Gracia. “I called my father and my father drove all night to where I was in a different state and he got me and my son and brought us home.”

Gracia believes with all her heart God answered her prayer. So she is now living up to that promise she made to God. She is back in Bay County working with a local non-profit Lavished Ministries.

