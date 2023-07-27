Eastern Shipbuilding awarded contract for U.S. Army Corps dredge

Eastern Shipbuilding Contract
(Eastern Shipbuilding Group)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc. a contract for the design and construction of a new medium-class hopper dredge (MCHD).

According to the Army Corps, the contract is worth $256.9 million to replace the Dredge McFARLAND of the Corps’ Philadelphia District. The dredge is used to keep shipping canals clear and ready for cargo to come through.

This new MCHD could help the Corps continue its navigation mission for waterborne transportation systems of national security, commerce, and recreational needs.

The new dredge is expected to be placed into service in 2027 and replaces the 57-year-old McFARLAND. The McFARLAND is one of four hopper dredges owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

