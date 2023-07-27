Elevate Bay orientation and volunteer training event at CPAR

By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors is hosting an orientation and volunteer training event for Elevate Bay.

Elevate Bay is Bay District Schools’ mentorship program aimed at supporting and encouraging the most at-risk students in the district.

If you are interested in getting involved with the program CPAR’s community event will be held on August 8th at their office. It will start at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be provided.

For more information watch the interview attached to this story.

