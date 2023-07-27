Hit or miss afternoon storms return

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with mainly clear skies overhead. We’ll have plenty of sunshine this morning going to work on temperatures quickly.

It’s already a warmer and more humid start this morning than yesterday with both temperatures and dew points up a handful of degrees. You’ll notice the difference between this morning and yesterday as we get started in the mid 70s.

We’ll warm fast as sunny skies turn mostly to partly sunny into the midday with the heat creating some fair-weather cumulus clouds. Highs reach the low 90s for most with a heat index in the low triple digits.

Moisture is returning to our skies today and that will lead toward an afternoon storm chance to try and cool you off. They’ll develop into the afternoon as the sea breeze slowly moves off the coast. With southeast steering winds we’ll see storms develop for both the coast and inland areas into the afternoon today. There’s a decent chance you’ll catch one into the afternoon with rain chances around 40%.

Steering winds shift to the northeast on Friday and that may pin the sea breeze down to the coast in the early afternoon producing another chance at some storms near the coast at first. They’ll gradually shift inland into the mid to late afternoon.

We’ll keep this summery trend for July of hot and humid days with an afternoon storm chance into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with scattered showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon for both the coast and inland. Rain chance around 40%. Highs today reach the low 90s with a heat index in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast has a more typical summery setup into the end of the week with hot and humid days and a decent chance an afternoon storm passes through.

