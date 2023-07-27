Man arrested for battery on disabled, elderly adults

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An elderly man is in custody after deputies say he physically and sexually battered two women living with him.

On Tuesday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a house in Panama City off Byslma Circle.

Upon arrival, the first victim told deputies she fell out of bed when she went to take her medication. The victim’s husband, later identified as 73-year-old Stephen Pospichel, reportedly woke up from the fall and got angry.

Pospichel then allegedly shoved the victim against the wall and hit her several times in the face, giving the victim two black eyes and medical care at a local hospital.

During the investigation, officials say they found out Pospichel pressured a second victim in the household to perform oral sex on him or she would not get food. The second victim is a disabled adult who cannot cook on her own.

Pospichel was arrested on charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and sexual battery on a disabled adult.

