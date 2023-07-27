Niceville Valparaiso Sends First District 1 Junior Softball Team to Little League World Series

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Once the last out we all like ran and I ran so fast I fell”, said Chloe Bailey.

“Instant butterflies, like we were all screaming, and shouting, hooping and hollering”, said Gabby Valdez.

“It’s just mind blowing that, we get to represent this whole part of the United States”, added Layal Hughes.

Those are a couple members of the Niceville Valparaiso Junior Little Leage softball team... I’m sorry, I meant the Niceville Valparaiso Southeast Regional Champion Junior Little League team.

“They’re the first girls out of District 1 Little League to go to the World Series, and the fact that they get to go and represent now their region, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, it really is”, explained Head Coach Johnathan McKissack.

So going to the Junior World Series, that’s a new one for the team. But several current members helped take the team to the state tournament last year, so winning softball games together, that’s not new. And becoming friends with each other, yeah, that’s even more not new.

“I’ve been playing with these girls for at least four years and then we became really close these last couple years playing travel ball, school ball”, said Hughes.

“We’re all already super close friends, so the chemistry and team bonding is already there and, you know, you play better when you’re friends with the girls you’re playing with”, added Valdez.

And that chemistry is going to be important, as traveling 28 hundred miles to play softball on national tv comes with a ton of nerves and expectations.

“As long as they can control the things that they can control, the attitude, the effort, the intensity; we’re going to be okay, we’re going to compete”, said McKissack.

Compete they will, they’re now in a bracket with the 10 best junior softball teams in the world, and their pool features the defending champs from Michigan. But for the girls, that’s a worry left for next Thursday.

“It’s so cool, I think playing is going to be really fun. Get to see people from different countries, get to fly across the country”, said Bailey.

“We did this, no matter the outcome, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for most people”, said Hughes.

“It’s pretty cool! It’s like the complete other end of the country, I don’t think I’ve ever been that far, so I’m super excited about that. I couldn’t have picked a better team to go with”, exclaimed Valdez.

Coach and the girls departing from Niceville at six this morning. The team’s first round game against the Philippines a week from today.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.