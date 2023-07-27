Spotlight & Stars Theatre Presents: Matilda the Musical Jr.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Spotlight & Stars Kid Theatre Company is taking center stage this week with Matilda the Musical Jr.

The cast ages range from 5 to 15 this year and the kids have been working hard over the past two weeks to put everything together.

The first performance will take place on Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. at the Hiland Park Baptist Church. The second performance will take place on Saturday, July 29, at 11 a.m. at the church.

Admission is $8 for children and $10 for adults. If you wish to buy tickets online ahead of time click here.

For more information about the cast and performance watch the interview attached to this story.

