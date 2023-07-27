Sweet Summertime Seafood Boil with Chef Nathan

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An end of summer celebration calls for a seafood boil. The Polished Chef, Nathan Davis, stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today to show how to make a delicious, boiled seafood spread using ingredients from local businesses.

See the full recipe below:

Ingredients for a seafood boil for 2:

  • 1/2 pound of shell-on shrimp
  • 3 clusters of snow crab legs
  • 4 baby red potatoes
  • 1 cob of fresh corn shucked and cut in half
  • 1/2 andouille sausage cut into 2-inch chucks
  • 3 lemons cut in half
  • 1 cup of seafood boil seasoning

Fill a large stockpot with water 3/4 of the way full and bring to a slow boil with 1/2 the seasonings and squeeze each lemon into the water. Once the water is boiling add potatoes for 20

Minutes or until cooked, then remove potatoes and add remaining 1/2 cup seasoning and bring back to a rolling boil. Add snow crab and sausage for 3 minutes while water is continuing to boil, then add shrimp and corn and cook for 3 more minutes. Once all seafood is cooked pour the remaining items onto a platter with potatoes and serve.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCPD: Victim identified in Monday's death investigation.
PCPD: Victim identified in death investigation
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
On Wednesday, the Governor’s Office announced the appointment effective Aug. 1.
WATCH: Mark McQueen appointed Bay District Schools superintendent
Human Trafficking
Modern Day Slavery; Human Trafficking in Bay County

Latest News

One local art project is up for a global award and voting ends soon!
Underwater Museum of Art Up for Global Award
One local art project is up for a global award and voting ends soon!
Underwater Museum of Art Up for Global Award
Adopt your new best friend today!
Shelter Spotlight with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
Visit the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter to meet your new best friend.
Adopt your new best friend today!