Sweet Summertime Seafood Boil with Chef Nathan

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An end of summer celebration calls for a seafood boil. The Polished Chef, Nathan Davis, stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today to show how to make a delicious, boiled seafood spread using ingredients from local businesses.

See the full recipe below:

Ingredients for a seafood boil for 2:

1/2 pound of shell-on shrimp

3 clusters of snow crab legs

4 baby red potatoes

1 cob of fresh corn shucked and cut in half

1/2 andouille sausage cut into 2-inch chucks

3 lemons cut in half

1 cup of seafood boil seasoning

Fill a large stockpot with water 3/4 of the way full and bring to a slow boil with 1/2 the seasonings and squeeze each lemon into the water. Once the water is boiling add potatoes for 20

Minutes or until cooked, then remove potatoes and add remaining 1/2 cup seasoning and bring back to a rolling boil. Add snow crab and sausage for 3 minutes while water is continuing to boil, then add shrimp and corn and cook for 3 more minutes. Once all seafood is cooked pour the remaining items onto a platter with potatoes and serve.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.