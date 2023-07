PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Isolated showers fizzle out this evening leaving the overnights partly cloudy and rain free. Showers return tomorrow afternoon with more sea breeze activity... chances of rain being 50% along the Forgotten coast and 30% along the Emerald Coast. High’s stay on trend being in the low to mid 90′s.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.