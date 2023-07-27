Two females arrested, one bites ear off

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two females are under arrest after deputies say they got into a physical fight, one of them biting the other’s ear off.

On July 4, Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an assault and battery at a Callaway residence on Olokee Street.

Deputies say they found the incident had started at a house party thrown by unsupervised minors next door.

Just after midnight, authorities say a fight started at the party involving several men. At some point, 23-year-old Macy Regan reportedly tried to leave the party and walk to her house next door.

Investigators say 18-year-old Dixie Stiles then confronted Stiles and accused her of stealing alcohol and vape pens.

Regan allegedly responded by pulling out a 9MM handgun from her waistband, to which Stiles pushed the firearm away and they started fighting.

Officials say at some point during the altercation, Regan bit the top of Stiles’ ear off. Both women received multiple bruises and lacerations.

Stiles’ ear was unable to be re-attached.

Regan was charged with felony battery, causing bodily harm. Stiles has been charged with battery.

This investigation is ongoing.

