Underwater Museum of Art Up for Global Award

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Go vote! The first permanent underwater sculpture garden in the U.S. is located in the Gulf of Mexico just off of Walton County and it needs your help to claim one of the top two spots for People’s Choice 2023 CODAawards.

One of the top 100 finalist, The Underwater Museum of Art was selected out of 411 projects from 24 countries submitted for consideration.

The museum lies at a depth of 58-feet and at a distance of .93-miles from the shore of Grayton Beach State Park. Each year, a juried selection of sculptural works, drawn from artists throughout the world, is installed in the underwater garden.

This eco-tourism attraction connects with art lovers and divers while also providing a much-needed habitat for local marine life and fisheries.

Check out all the different sculptures that make up the museum and be sure to cast your vote here.

Voting ends Monday, July 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCPD: Victim identified in Monday's death investigation.
PCPD: Victim identified in death investigation
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
On Wednesday, the Governor’s Office announced the appointment effective Aug. 1.
WATCH: Mark McQueen appointed Bay District Schools superintendent
Human Trafficking
Modern Day Slavery; Human Trafficking in Bay County

Latest News

One local art project is up for a global award and voting ends soon!
Underwater Museum of Art Up for Global Award
Getting together for a seafood boil for Sweet Summertime
Sweet Summertime Seafood Boil with Chef Nathan
Adopt your new best friend today!
Shelter Spotlight with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
Visit the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter to meet your new best friend.
Adopt your new best friend today!