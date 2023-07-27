Underwater Museum of Art Up for Global Award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Go vote! The first permanent underwater sculpture garden in the U.S. is located in the Gulf of Mexico just off of Walton County and it needs your help to claim one of the top two spots for People’s Choice 2023 CODAawards.

One of the top 100 finalist, The Underwater Museum of Art was selected out of 411 projects from 24 countries submitted for consideration.

The museum lies at a depth of 58-feet and at a distance of .93-miles from the shore of Grayton Beach State Park. Each year, a juried selection of sculptural works, drawn from artists throughout the world, is installed in the underwater garden.

This eco-tourism attraction connects with art lovers and divers while also providing a much-needed habitat for local marine life and fisheries.

Check out all the different sculptures that make up the museum and be sure to cast your vote here.

Voting ends Monday, July 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.