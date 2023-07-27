Visit Panama City Beach launches ‘PCB Perks Summer Savings’ for visitors

pcb perks
pcb perks(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach tourism leaders want visitors to keep coming, well into fall. So, Visit PCB is launching PCB Perks Summer Savings to draw in visitors.

Many families are soaking up the last of the summer season in Panama City Beach, before heading back to school.

“We’ve been going on vacation for around 3 years with our boys and half of us have not been here before, so we thought it was a great location,” Visitor Shannon Summitt said.

Visitors say PCB is a great location with lots to do.

“Just because the 19-year-old kids and we have younger girls,” Summitt said. “They can walk and shop, they can have ice cream, and the adults can do their thing and the water is really nice.”

In just a few short weeks the crowds will die down.

“Many of the families stop vacationing around August,” Jayna Leach, Chief Marketing Officer with Visit Panama City Beach said.

PCB Perks Summer Savings aims to draw in tourists during the last weeks of summer.

“It really is to offer some value and some discounts to all of our visitors who are coming in during the rest of the season,” Leach said.

This new perk program aims to attract all types of visitors.

“Other families who have small children or couples who can travel,” Leach said.

Tourism leaders say, so far, summer has been a success.

“You know we had record breaking years these past couple of years, but we are holding steady right now and are really optimistic about the rest of the season fall looks great,” Leach said.

The Perks Program is easy to use and download lots of digital coupons for area attractions.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Antojitos temporarily closes.
Los Antojitos Temporarily Closes
This is just one of many water rescues officials have reportedly responded to throughout the day.
Woman dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Coast Guard responded to the boat and took the man to get medical attention. He was pronounced...
Man dies after diving into water at Shell Island
The identity of the person hasn’t been released.
Person found dead near train tracks
Officers say Chloe Faith Davis was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 1300...
Authorities searching for missing adult

Latest News

Authorities in Crestview are investigation a fatal traffic accident Wednesday morning.
Fatal motorcycle accident under investigation in Crestview
Interest rates and rentals
Beach Week Christian Camp hosts a gas buydown event.
Beach Week Christian camp holds a gas buydown event
Gas buy down