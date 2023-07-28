7th Annual Kohl’s Charity Fashion Show

Arc of the Bay
Arc of the Bay(WJHG)
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get the perfect fit ready, because Arc of the Bay is hosting the 7th Annual Kohl’s Charity Fashion Show.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with cocktails and the silent auction at the Edgewater Beach Resort in Panama City Beach.

Each participant gets to pick out their own outfit from Kohl’s and then strut their stuff down the runway. $100.

Proceeds go towards benefitting The Arc of the Bay, who provides support and opportunities for people with disabilities.

You can learn more information about the event here.

