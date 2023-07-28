Beach Police say there have been a rash of car burglaries

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Police have been responding to several car burglaries. These vandals are targeting unlocked cars looking to steal whatever they can find.

“A couple [of] times a year we see a problem with people leaving their doors unlocked to their vehicles,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “They’re individuals who take advantage of these situations.” “If these criminals can walk down the neighborhood and shake door handles and be able to access property because you failed to lock doors, you’re not doing your part in public safety.”

We are told over 10 cars in a beach neighborhood were burglarized Saturday night. However, the police wouldn’t specify which neighborhood.

People that are leaving their doors unlocked makes them an easy target for criminals.

“It’s one thing to leave your car unlocked when you have spare change,” Talamantez, said. “It’s another thing to leave it unlocked when you have a loaded weapon.”

Talamantez says these criminals are not looking for certain types of property, just what they can get their hands on.

“None of these burglaries had broken windows and no forced entry,” Talamantez said.

Local law enforcement says these burglaries could have been prevented by just locking your vehicle.

“Most definitely I always have I am very much a door locker,” Patti Richardson a resident said. “The one time my neighbor did leave her car unlocked she did have her purse stolen. I mean yeah even if I’m going to go inside during the day and come out, I always lock my car.”

Other residents say they lock their doors as well.

“Yeah, absolutely we keep everything well locked, just smart good practice keep your doors locked folks,” Ken Dert, a resident said.

Law enforcement says to set a reminder to make sure your car is locked at night.

“Secure belongings, secure firearms, lock your doors, don’t leave valuables out in the open for people to see,” said Talamantez.

A message to lock your doors, and better to be safe than sorry.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.