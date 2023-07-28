Bid-A-Wee Beach residents speak out about CRA project

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents of Bid-A-Wee Beach Park spoke out at Thursday’s Panama City Beach Council Meeting.

Residents say they don’t like the city’s plan to fix parking issues on Front Beach Road. Residents claim the construction project runs through the subdivision and disrupt the area’s private parking.

Officials with the PCB Community Redevelopment Agency said the project is aimed at pedestrian and bicycle safety.

In addition, CRA officials said they plan to take parking into account, but added that the roadway parking is not ideal when it conflicts with public safety.

“As transportation planners and engineers, we have to look at the conflicts between all the users. We have been talking to them about their constructing parking for those low-speed vehicles on the private beachside and those discussions are ongoing,” Scott Passmore, CRA Assistant Project Manager said.

“The city has expressed a willingness to work with those citizens if they construct those facilities to provide that access to Front Beach. We feel that is the safest alternative that accommodates everybody. It also allows them to control their destiny when it comes to parking because as we’ve stated the right of way is very limited and there are a lot of users that want to use that right of way not just people parking. So we have to kind of balance all that and the Front Beach Road plan does a good job of that.”

Passmore added that they will continue to look at ways the city can partner with the community.

