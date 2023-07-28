Board members react to new BDS superintendent

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay district schools will have a new superintendent. Florida Governor Ron Desantis appointed Mark McQueen to the position Wednesday.

McQueen was set to resign from his position as the City Manager of Panama City in late September, but now his duties will conclude much sooner.

Earlier this year, current Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt announced his retirement. His last day is July 31. McQueen will take office August 1.

School board member Steve Moss says he had no idea if a replacement would be appointed before the first day of school or who that person would be.

“We didn’t hear a whole lot of anything out of Tallahassee, good, bad or ugly,” Moss said. “So, as school board chairman that’s what made me more nervous that anything the uncertainty of the possibility of maybe not having a superintendent here in place on the first and so what we were trying to do as a school district was find out what the day to day operation of the school district looks like if for some reason the first gets here and we don’t have a superintendent. That being said, I was probably the happiest person in Bay County to know that we do have somebody in place

McQueen does not have a background in education, but his wife was a teacher for about 30 years.

“So in the history of Bay County we’ve never had a superintendent that has not had an education background which makes him unique,” said the schoolboard chairman. “I would say that’s not necessarily a bad thing. We’ve always wondered I think as a district what does the district look like if it’s ran by a noneducator that’s somebody that might run it more like a business, so to speak, vs someone that has an education background. So that’ll be unique and I’m excited to see how that works out because I’m not an educator. As a new superintendent I think his biggest challenge will be two things honestly. One will be how do you be more proactive vs reactive in regard to the growth that’s happening in our county right now, and the second thing is the budget.”

Moss says he looks forward to working with McQueen and encourages him to reach out.

