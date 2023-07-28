FREEDOM FRIDAY: Kendrick Highsmith

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel Seven highlights an overcomer of addiction in the Freedom Friday segment.

If you’ve ever felt stuck, you might relate to this former Marianna nurse.

Two summers ago, Kendrick Highsmith says he didn’t realize how lost he was, until a Holmes County deputy found him passed out behind the wheel.

“Last thing I remember... sitting in my driveway. I woke up the next morning in Holmes County, in a ditch in my car. Don’t know how I got there, then woke up by the police and EMS knocking at my window and just blew me away and I’m like, ‘where am I?” Highsmith said.

He says the ride to jail that morning was one of many he’d taken.

Spending over a year in prison, he’d go on and off probation, changing from sober to junkie like clockwork.

“I did it good for probably about a good year, got me a job, working good, and then I got back in that mindset. I can do a little bit and it won’t hurt me,” Highsmith added.

Dangerous thinking... robbing him of being able to do what he loved.

“I threw away a medical career due to my addiction,” Highsmith explained.

He says his lying and stealing tore his family apart.

“I’m sneaking around thinking I’m being sneaky about it, but everybody knew what I was doing,” said Highsmith.

Finding freedom took him from his home to Saint Matthews House in Naples, Florida.

“It’s difficult looking at ourselves in the mirror and saying this, look what I’ve become.” he explains.

Kendrick says the words of his mentor at Homes County Jail penetrated his heart.

“God will find you will find you, just like you going to find him,” Highsmith described the conversation.

He says building a relationship with God helped him restore his family relationships.

“She said. I’m so happy. I have my Big Brother back,” he says describing visiting his sister after a death in the family.

While he can’t get back the time lost with his dad, who he said died of addiction, or time with his grandmother, who passed away while Kendrick was in jail, he says he can influence the next generation of his family.

“My nieces and nephews, they call me on a regular and when I go home, I get to spend time with them. They get to see their uncle sober and to me that that means the world to me,” Highsmith concluded.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.