Friday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect scattered afternoon showers this weekend, mainly along the bays as the sea breeze gets pinned by northerly flow high up in our atmosphere. The chance of rain is 50% for both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will remain toasty though being in the low to mid 90′s and feels like temperatures ranging from 100-106 degrees throughout the weekend in the panhandle.

