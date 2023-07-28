Friday Evening Forecast

By Megan Kennedy
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect scattered afternoon showers this weekend, mainly along the bays as the sea breeze gets pinned by northerly flow high up in our atmosphere. The chance of rain is 50% for both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will remain toasty though being in the low to mid 90′s and feels like temperatures ranging from 100-106 degrees throughout the weekend in the panhandle.

