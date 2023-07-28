Government surplus auction this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Grab your auction paddle and head on over to Florida Auction Network LLC for its government surplus auction on Saturday.

“If you are coming here, be here early. Registration opens up at 8 o’clock. Please bring your valid license and registration and an idea of how you are going to pay,” Jon Sewell, manager and auctioneer said.

The auction will begin at 9 a.m.

“Come out and have a good time. There are 95 lots to choose from tomorrow. Everything under the sun here, from the local government agencies. Trucks, tractors, and cars. Come get you some really good deals,” Sewell said.

Good deals that support several local government agencies across the Panhandle.

“Since it is a local auction and local government agencies, 100% of the money stays right here. So the money I earn, we spend right here in the market and the government takes that money and they put it back into providing more services for you, the citizens of our area,” Sewell said.

Plus, there are some unique finds up for grabs.

“There is a mobile command unit and trailer here from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Man, I tell you what it is nice. It is a 2007 model. Functional big boy bathrooms. Big nice work area up front, air conditioning, a built-in generator, and double doors in the back. So you can get stuff in and out. Very nice 30-foot mobile command unit,” Sewell said.

Sewell also has one tip for you if you are attending.

“I would be here before 8 o’clock. As I said, registration is open at 8. Hopefully, we will have a good crowd. It is going to be so hot, so you never know. Be here at 8 prepared for a good time. It is going to go very fast. We will get you in and out as quickly as we can. Come get you some bargains,” Sewell said.

The Florida Auction Network LLC is located at 3847 East Business Hwy 98, Panama City, FL 32401. It is right across from the old Panama City Paper Mill.

If you have any questions regarding the auction call 850-896-2343. For more information, click here.

