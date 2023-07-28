Lavished Ministries; Offering Hope and Healing to trafficked women

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Human trafficking exists everywhere even in our backyard.

There is a place In Bay County where people can get help.

“No 5, 6, 7, 8-year-old girl grows up saying they want to be in prostitution,” said Nicole Phillips, founder and executive director of Lavished Ministries.

When Phillips was 17 she felt a calling to help rescue victims of the sex slave industry.

“I was up late one night and I saw an interview of this woman on TV,” said Phillips. “She was an escort, a high-end, high-class call girl who worked the streets of Las Vegas for many years. One night she overdosed on cocaine after seeing a client and she cried out to God... if you spare my life this one time I’ll dedicate the rest of the years I have to serving you and your purposes for me.”

Those words struck a chord with Phillips.

“When I saw that interview and heard about what she endured during this lifestyle I just felt like I wanted to help more women like her get out,” said Phillips.

Fast forward four years and Lavished Ministries was born in Bay County.

“Lavished Ministries is a non-profit organization that serves survivors of sexual exploitation or sex trafficking,” said Phillips.

In the nine years it’s been operating, the ministry has helped hundreds of women reclaim their lives. More than 30 so far this year.

“One story I can tell is of a woman and when we had met her she had already spent about 20 years in a very abusive and trafficking situation,” said Phillips. “Now she is actually engaged and she is out of the life and she has a full-time job cleaning.”

It’s not always easy for someone to leave their trafficker.

“Sometimes especially in adult human trafficking when it comes to sex, they will have children with the victims. So they will use those children... If you don’t do as I say, you’ll never see your children again,” said Corporal Amy Burnette with the Bay County Sheriff’s office. “Another thing especially with child sex trafficking is we see they are habitual runaways, Why are they running, what are they running from, what are they running to?” It’s pretty amazing just asking that simple question, what results we get from it.”

Lavished Ministries often works alongside law enforcement to get victims to a safe place.

“Sometimes they’ll refer women to us so we can provide them with additional services while they work on the criminal side of the investigation,” said Phillips.

They also get calls from people just like you.

“We get calls all the time from women who say hey I need help, or hey I have this friend who needs help, These are the signs I’m seeing in her life,” said Phillips. “We get calls from parents, we get calls from just concerned citizens, hey I was at the grocery store today and I saw this what do you think it was.”

What are some of those signs?

“If all of a sudden your son or daughter is coming home and they have all these new things, new handbags, new makeup, new clothes. Or the opposite if they’re acting strange and isolated and all of the sudden stops taking care of themselves those are signs,” said sex trafficking survivor Kendra Gracia.

“Another thing to watch is, you see somebody who is much older with somebody who is much younger, maybe not of an age of consent for sex, but they’re calling each other boyfriend and girlfriend. We see that quite a bit, said Burnette.

One sex trafficking survivor now works alongside Phillips getting the word out that there is hope and help.

Kendra Gracia is the survivor advocate for Lavished Ministries. She understands what these women need most, because she’s been there.

“If we have a girl who’s in crisis, whether she’s trying to leave her trafficker or abuser, I help assist in that by making all the pieces work for her, finding her a safe place to stay, whether we need to get law enforcement involved,” said Gracia.

We’re told the biggest problem with human trafficking is people thinking it doesn’t happen in their backyard.

“A lot of people believe victims of human trafficking aren’t real unless they have been taken by a stranger in a white van and sold overseas,” said Gracia. “And although that does happen that’s not the norm. Here it looks like the seniors pimping out the junior highs to other school kids to make a dollar.”

“It does happen in Bay County, it happens in Panama City, it happens in Lynn Haven, it happens on the beach, it happens in the panhandle at large. It happens here. We see it every day,” said Phillips.

The women say their goal is to help victims see who they can be and that they are still worthy of love.

“Our calling is to come alongside these women, give them love, give them hope, give them encouragement and let them lead the way. They can change the course of their life,” said Phillips.

“A lot of times we see the women we serve have stopped dreaming a long time ago. So part of what we do at Lavished is we encourage these women to dream again for their lives.”

One trafficked victim began a tradition a few years ago.

“A lot of women, when they choose to leave their trafficker or their pimp, they will actually give our ministry a pair of their heels that they used to work in,” said Phillips. “They’re now walking in freedom we call it hanging up your shoes. Some women were 56 when they hung up their heels some were 20.”

While sex trafficking has been around since the beginning of time local law enforcement and Lavished Ministries hope to put a huge dent in it.

“I think what it would take to help stop this is other survivors coming together and being brave enough to tell their story,” said Gracia.

You can reach Lavished Ministries at 850-960-8498.

Lavished Ministries is releasing a 10-minute video Sunday, June 30th on Gracia’s story. It was done by a professional company and actors. You can find it on the Lavished Ministries Facebook page or you can sign up for the newsletter at Home - Lavished Ministries and it will be emailed to you on the 30th.

Corporal Amy Burnette also advised if you see something, say something. You can call the Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700 and ask for her or victim advocate Shaina Jackson. You can also call the Department of Children and Families at 850-872-4185.

The State Human Trafficking Hotline number is 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733 or log onto https://humantraffickinghotline.org

There is so much information we’ve gathered from these four interviews that we can’t fit it all into these stories. You can find the longer versions of these interviews on our YouTube channel WJHG.TV.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.