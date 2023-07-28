Man dead after motorcycle crash

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash in Okaloosa County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On Thursday afternoon, troopers say a Crestview man was traveling west in a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 98 in the outside lane.

He reportedly tried to take a right turn onto Old Bethel Road, traveled across the intersection in a northwest direction, and collided with a utility pole.

Next of kin have been notified.

