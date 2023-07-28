Mosley Alum Yeager Impressing Early In Cardinals Organization

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - RJ Yeager is once again putting up great numbers! Something he’s done from high school to college and now, in his first full season of pro ball!

“No, I’m not really surprised.” RJ told me during a Zoom call this week. “You know I just try to work as hard as I can in the off season. And I’ve learned a lot of helpful tips and things like that along the way. You know I just take every day as a new day and try to give it my best and it’s working out so far.”

That’s RJ talking about his start with the Peoria Chiefs, the Cardinals High-A team. Yeager went undrafted despite putting up great numbers in four years at Mercer, and then hitting .317 with 18 homers and 56 RBI at Mississippi State in 2022. He wound up signing a free agent deal with the Cardinals who started him in Low-A Ball in Palm Beach last season, and again this season. Then in late June, they bumped him up to High-A ball. Since then, a .295 average with 5 homers and 12 RBI in 23 games.

“You know the jump at Mississippi State I would say, you know, just completely...different player in the way I viewed the game and the way I played. So that year at Mississippi State has definitely helped me transition into this.”

And being ignored in the draft and forced to go the free agent route, settling for less money in signing, well you can understand if RJ carries those memories around with him.

“Absolutely! I do take that chip on my shoulder, and you know, just kind of run with it. You know I was telling somebody the other day I feel like it’s, I’ve kind of always been that way for some reason. And it ended up working out for me, taking the Cardinals offer for a free agent deal. But you know I can’t say I wasn’t disappointed because I was. And I’m kind of just letting that fuel me.”

And there are other factors driving Yeager, love of the game and the love of his family and friends!

“I’m enjoying it. I’m having fun out there. I’ve met a lot of cool guys, a lot of teammates that have helped me along the way. And I hope I’ve helped them as well. You know my family’s great, my wife’s great with it. They’ve been super supportive from day one. And having that support staff, it’s huge. And even people back home in Panama City it’s huge to have them reach out every now and then to say hey man keep going. It’s huge man, I love it, I love it!”

