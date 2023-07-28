New affordable housing complex opens In Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If rent is becoming an issue in your household, this new apartment complex in Panama City might be your answer.

The Park at Massalina cut the tape for their grand opening Thursday. The new apartment complex is the latest project for affordable housing in Panama City.

Hurricane Michael devastated the area, leaving places like Glenwood destroyed with little to no money to rebuild.

When rebuilding started, affordable housing didn’t seem like it was a focus for the city, but that’s because it takes time.

The Park at Massalina is here to change that. They offer nice modern units at an affordable rate.

“There is a lot of love that went into this project.” Teri Henry, The Executive Director of Panama City Housing Authority said. “And everyone deserves a beautiful safe modern home. This community will not only have nice modern units and efficient appliances. It also has a playground, a community garden, a dog park, a community center, as well as a business center that everyone can use.

The Park at Massalina not only acknowledges the need for affordable housing in Panama City, it also pays homage to the land it sits on.

“The Park” refers to a black-owned baseball field that was home to the Panama City Blue Sox in the 1940s and ‘50s when segregation was legal.

“Massalina” is a reference to Jose Masslino, who was the first to settle at Red Fish Point along with this son Hawk.

There were over 40 black families to settle in what is now known as Tyndall Air Force Base.

“Thanks to Hurricane Michael, affordable living places were destroyed.” Lyn Masslino, Great Grandson of Hawk, said. “But to have that opportunity to bring it back here to Panama City and give people clean, safe, affordable homes, nice place to live. That is one of the pluses that we are proud of to be able to impact families as well.”

These affordable apartments are going for 60% of the median income in Bay County. The complex is 80% to capacity and looking to be full by the end of the year.

If you are looking for affording housing in Panama City, you can place an application on their website.

