Panama City hosts Chapman Park public meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Quality of Life Department is working to refurbish Chapman Park in Panama City.

Earlier this year Bay County handed over the deed to the park to the city. Thursday evening the city held its second public meeting to discuss the park’s future.

More than a dozen residents both young and old came out to talk about what they would like to see added to the property.

The meeting comes after a dugout company reached out to the city asking to enter into a public-private partnership in hopes to build a baseball field.

Panama City Commissioner Brian Grainger said he is excited about the news.

“Currently, we don’t have any funds to do anything with it other than keep it as it is,” Grainger said. “Having somebody come out and reach out to us to say hey we’d like to invest our own money and give back to the community we’re excited about it, and we just wanted to know what the public thought about it. If it looks heavily for the dugout, then we’re going to post that for 30 days to see if anybody else in the community also wants to enter into a public-private partnership with this land and if somebody does reach out to us for that then we’ll entertain that as well and probably have another meeting. If not, then we’ll enter negotiations with them. If the overwhelming feedback is people don’t want baseball or they don’t want the dugout, then we’ll go in a different direction.”

if you’d like to participate in the survey or to get in contact with the city... visit the city website.

