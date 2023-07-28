Summertime Learning with UK International Soccer Camp

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Break out the cleats because this week is all about soccer.

The Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation Department hosted UK International Soccer to bring inspiring coaches to the area to teach players new skills through fun exercises and drills.

Coach Bradley Ogilby said, “It’s all about getting them to understand the rules slowly and surely. Then once they develop that, you can start adding more technical things, but especially at this age it is all about fun.”

From ages four to fourteen, players work with the coaches on the fundamentals of the game while developing their skills.

Coach Tahbang Bowe said, “We welcome everyone on camp whether you are really experienced or never played before. We trust our coaching skills to make sure everyone learns something new.”

 With youth soccer registration now open for the area, listen to the coaches.

Coach Kieran Mattock said, “Look, don’t be afraid. Every single coach that I’ve spoken to here is all good. We are all super friendly of course. We’ve got funny accents but we are all great. We’d love to have you all.”

