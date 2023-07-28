Summery setup into the weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active start on satellite and radar this morning with some light showers moving into the Forgotten Coast in Franklin County.

It’s spreading in a fairly thick layer of upper level clouds as well.

That may be able to block up some of our sunshine early on.

However, we’ll see this morning cloud deck gradually decrease and some sunshine into the midday before scattered rain chances return into the afternoon.

Otherwise, it’s very warm and humid start with temperatures in the upper 70s for most.

Highs today reach the low 90s with a heat index near the low triple digits unless a scattered storm can cool you off.

The sea breeze will start to kick up some scattered storms near the coast into the early afternoon.

Northeast steering winds will pin the sea breeze to the coast today developing hit or miss storms largely south of HWY20.

Meanwhile, daytime heating will set off some storms north of I-10 in Southwest GA and Southeast AL.

In northerly steering winds, those will start to move into our inland areas by mid to late afternoon and could evening reach the coast into the evening before sunset.

Saturday & Sunday shape up similarly into the weekend with a bit more sunshine though to start the day before storms develop by midday in a similar fashion to Friday. We’ll start to crank up some more heat as Sunday’s highs push the mid 90s with a heat index in the low triple digits on the coast to near 108° inland. If not Sunday, then early next week looks to bring back some of the extreme heat.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies turn partly sunny in the midday with scattered storms developing into the afternoon and evening. Highs today reach the low 90s with a heat index around 100° give or take a few degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has another similar setup for Saturday into the weekend with a few less storms expected Sunday afternoon and more heat.

