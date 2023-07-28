Today’s Tunes featuring Chris Woods

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mix of coastal country vibes rushed through the NewsChannel 7 Today studio thanks to Chris Woods.

Local musician born and raised in the area, Woods said he enjoys writing and performing songs about the people and places he loves.

Woods performed three original songs titled “Panhandle Girl,” Oh, Magnolia!” and “Golden Days.”

Catch Woods live Friday, July 28 at Millies in Downtown Panama City kicking off at 5:30 p.m.

