“You need to fix it”: Walton County residents fed up with customary use case, private beaches

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Multiple Walton County residents spoke out against private beaches, and demanded county commissioners make change at the Walton County commission meeting Tuesday.

“Just help us out,” one resident said at the stand. “What we are asking, what I’m asking, is that you’re going to make all efforts legally that you have at your disposal to intervene to protect the public’s right to use the beach.”

Residents called for commissioners to intervene in any ongoing “quiet titles”, which are used to determine whose land is whose in dispute. Many private beachfront owners are said to have used quiet titles to claim portions of the beach.

“The issue I have with quiet titles is similar to what everyone else is talking about. It’s that the county, up until recently- I was told that the county wasn’t named in the suit, and could not intervene. Well, that’s not the case. You can intervene,” the resident said.

Others went up to the stand to talk about what they experienced when they go to the beach.

“I can’t even walk on the beach anymore,” another resident said. “I don’t know what the answer is, but it’s not giving quiet title to all these people and stealing our beaches. It’s sad, it’s just sad to see what you have allowed to happen to our county. It’s sad.”

“I mean, I’m a single voice and I’m so frustrated by watching guards kick people off the beach,” another resident told commissioners. “They’re paying a lot of money to come down here to do that. And we’re allowing them to be kicked off the beach by security guards on property that they don’t own? Shame on you guys. You need to fix it.”

Commissioners responded, still restricted in what they can say due to ongoing litigations in the customary use case, saying that they are continuing to fight for public beaches.

“If somebody goes and gets a quiet title, they don’t even have to notify the county they’re getting a quiet title,” District Five Commissioner Tony Anderson said, addressing the crowd. “It’s unfair to the public, it’s unfair to the citizens of Walton County, it’s unfair to our tourists. But what has been done in the past, I’m not a lawyer so I don’t know if it can be undone. But there are things going on behind the scenes to get as much beach back as we possibly can. "

County representatives said they are in the works of creating unified signs and other methods of clearly outlining where the private beaches are, and what restrictions there are at different locations on the beach.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.