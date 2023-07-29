New beach wheelchairs, walker at M.B. Miller County Pier

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach’s commitment to welcoming everyone on the sandy beaches is being put on full display.

Visit Panama City Beach partnered with Bay County to buy two new beach wheelchairs and a walker.

“We are truly excited about the partnership with Bay County here at the County Pier to bring forward two new beach wheelchairs and also a brand-new beach walker, which is actually new technology for the beach,” Visit PCB Chief Marketing Officer Jayna Leach said.

It’s all part of the “Fun. For. All.” campaign that’s meant to promote accessibility in Panama City Beach.

The wheelchairs and walkers are also free of charge and can be found at the M.B. Miller County Pier.

“These are going to be free units,” Bay County Parks and Recreation Division Manager Vincent Martin said. “All they have to do is come up to the County Pier and request a unit if it’s available. They would sign a waiver obviously releasing that unit out there so they can use it for the day.”

Visitors said the equipment is easy to use.

“I tested it out on the sand, and there was ease of movement,” Stephanie Williams, a visitor from Tennessee, said. “I think it would make [people with special needs] a lot more mobile here at Panama City Beach.”

However, Leach said it’s just the beginning. She wants to work with the County to bring more accessibility equipment on board. Each unit cost around $2,000.

“Our goals with the beach wheelchairs and the beach walkers are to continuously add new ones into the inventory to support our visitors and residents so everyone can have a great time,” Leach said.

Martin said the County will also install more Mobi-Mats on the beach as the new year arrives.

“They make it much easier for people with disabilities to walk down onto the sand,” Martin said. “Anybody can access them. It’s not just for people with disabilities. They make it a lot easier for people to walk onto the sand and for any cart that they’re pulling or something like that.”

Mobi-mats are currently at the West end of the pier. Sand dunes and turtle concerns caused them to be relocated.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.